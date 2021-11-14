South Africans urged to get COVID jabs as Vooma Vaccination weekend continues

The South African Council of Churches said some places of worship would have to administer vaccines to boost the country's inoculation rate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Vooma Vaccination campaign is expected to continue across the country on Sunday.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage at least half a million South Africans to roll up their sleeves and receive their COVID-19 jab this weekend.

This follows a call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to all sectors to support the country's COVID-19 vaccine programme.

The council's general secretary Malusi Mpumlwana said: "All eligible persons are urged to take advantage of this opportunity. Let us do our part in increasing vaccine uptake as we continue to vax Mzansi. If we fail to reach population-wide immunity we may have new variants of the virus that may be resistant to the vaccines we now have and the whole country will be in jeopardy."

The Health Department said that 306 new COVID-19 cases were identified in South Africa on Saturday, which brings the total number of known cases to 2,925,677.

This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

Seven COVID-19 related deaths have been reported bringing total fatalities to 89,476 to date.