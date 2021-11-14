Police launch manhunt after human settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo kidnapped

Police have launched a manhunt for several suspects after Speedy Mashilo, regional chairperson of the ANC and the MEC for human settlements in Mpumalanga, was kidnapped and set free after more than eight hours.

Mashilo had been driving along the R568 between Ekangala and KwaMhlanga when he was suddenly overtaken by another car.

Two suspects then forced him to pull over and the suspects drove off with Mashilo.

Mashilo was robbed of his vehicle, R25,000, groceries, his wallet, and a licenced hunting rifle with 25 rounds of ammunition.

The police's Selvy Mohlala said: "The hijackers drove towards the East Rand. They then went into a particular house in a township where they put him into another car. Later, they drove towards Olifantsfontein or Tembisa and dropped him off in a secluded area at around 8pm."

Mashilo then walked to a nearby road where he was helped by a security vehicle which was on patrol.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.