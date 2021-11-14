Malema warns against DA, FF Plus coalition

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned against a Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus coalition, saying it will be the return of the white minority rule and "Afrikanerdom" in Tshwane and Potchefstroom.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned against the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus coalition, saying it would be the return of the white minority rule and "Afrikanerdom" in Tshwane and Potchefstroom in the North West.

Malema was speaking on Saturday in the Eastern Cape at abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's Enkululekweni palace in Mthatha.

Malema and his team were there at what was dubbed the EFF welcome ceremony for the controversial king.

The king served time in prison for kidnapping, assault, arson, culpable homicide, and defeating the ends of justice.

Malema also handed over a brand new SUV after he donated a cow to the king during his campaign trail in that province last month.

Malema used his speech to touch on coalition matters saying the coalition deal between DA and FF Plus was not a good deal for the country.

On Saturday, ActionSA rejected a partnership with the EFF in coalition without elaborating on the stamping block that collapsed the talks.

The FF Plus previously said it was not willing to enter into a coalition arrangement with the red berets.