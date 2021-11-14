Godongwana expresses concern about state of affairs at Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana reportedly joined critics in expressing concern around the state of affairs at Eskom, according to the Sunday Times.

On Friday, Eskom suspended load shedding after a week of consecutive blackouts that peaked at stage four.

During the 2020-2021 financial year the country suffered 47 days of rolling power cuts.

A study conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research found under current Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's tenure there were more power cuts than under any other CEO.

This has cost the country R120 billion.

The findings also show that over the past decade load shedding has cost South Africa over R330 billion.

According to the Sunday Times, Godongwana believes De Ruyter has been afforded the opportunity to take out generating units for planned maintenance unlike his predecessors.

There have been calls for De Ruyter to step down following rolling power cuts, but Godongwana told the publication it was not his place to make a decision on the matter.

In his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Thursday, the minister commended the bid for the renewable energy independent power producer programme as the project is expected to generate more than 2,500MW of power.