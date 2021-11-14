FW de Klerk's funeral to be private ceremony for family only

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced on Sunday that the cremation and funeral for last apartheid president FW de Klerk will take place on Sunday, 21 November 2021.

"It will be a private ceremony for family members and will not be open to media," the foundation said in a news alert.

De Klerk died at the age of 85 at his home in Cape Town on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

"It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren," read a statement by the FW de Klerk Foundation.