Fire at Lower Sabie filling station caused by lightning

JOHANNESBURG - A filling station at Lower Sabie remains closed after a fire broke out late on Saturday night.

It is understood that the blaze was caused by a lightning strike.

Firefighting teams from the Kruger National Park managed to extinguish the flames.

A fire team from Malelane has been dispatched to the area as a safety precaution.

SanParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said no injuries were reported but the facility was completely gutted.

"Tourists and visitors are advised to get enough fuel from either Crocodile Bridge or Skukuza because the Lower Sabie filling station won't be operational," Phaahla said.