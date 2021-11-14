EC church leader and female accomplice arrested for human trafficking

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the pair are set to appear in the Zwelisha Magistrates' Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape church leader and his female accomplice have been arrested for human trafficking.

Police said sick and poverty-stricken women were allegedly brought into the church mission house believing they’ll be helped, but instead they were sexually assaulted.

Authorities received complaints of sexual abuse and human trafficking within the church in September last year.

The 52-year-old apostle and his 37-year-old female accomplice were apprehended on Saturday.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the pair are set to appear in the Zwelisha Magistrates' Court on Monday.