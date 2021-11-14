Disgruntled ANC members say party flaunting its own rules

This after the party accepted former speaker Nozililo Mashiya as a candidate for the mayoral position in the council that includes the farming towns of Wesselbron and Bothaville.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled ANC members in the politically troubled and service delivery challenged Nala municipality in the Free State have accused the party of flaunting its own rules and not being serious about the renewal programme.

This after the party accepted former speaker Nozililo Mashiya as a candidate for the mayoral position in the council that includes the farming towns of Wesselbron and Bothaville.

Mashiya was implicated in the 2013 public protectors' report for abusing council credit, by buying alcohol amounting to more than R10 000.

She subsequently signed an acknowledgement of guilt committing to pay back the money but nine years down the line she has yet to make the payment.

ANC member Smanga Selimene, speaking on behalf of dissatisfied group, said the party has closed its doors after it made a commitment that it will attend to the matter before the elections.

"The ANC responded by saying they will deal with all the objections before the elections. To date we have not heard anything from the ANC," Selimene said.

The ANC has formulated stringent qualifying criteria for mayors, which includes a need to prove a demonstrable record of discipline, with no evidence of criminal records or maladministration. But despite this it has gone ahead and accepted Mashiya as a candidate and interviewed her, with Selimene calling this a double standard.

Similar complaints have been reported in the Mangaung metro with the ANC's mayoral interview process due to be concluded this weekend.