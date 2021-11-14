Cape Town police probe two double murders

Cape Town police are investigating two double murders in Mfuleni and Langa respectively. Among the victims is an off-duty Delft police officer.

Among the victims is an off-duty Delft police officer.

Three armed suspects gained access into a property in Driftsands in Mfuleni during a house robbery on Saturday night and shot three people.

A 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were killed.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said another woman was wounded.

"The suspects fled the scene in the victim's silver Peugeot with their cellphones and have yet to be apprehended," Traut said.

Meanwhile, in Jungle Walk in Langa late on Saturday night, gunmen opened fire on a taxi.

Two men were shot and killed.

One of the victims is a 28-year-old constable stationed at Delft police station.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Police have urged residents with information that can lead to the arrest of the gunmen to come forward.