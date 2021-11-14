Beachgoers, surfer try to save Gqeberha man from drowning

Two local bystanders and a surfer in Gqeberha had entered the water in an effort to assist the man who was being swept out to sea caught in a rip current.

JOHANNESBURG - The search for a Gqeberha man who went missing at sea continues.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Wilderness Duty Crew was alerted to the incident on Saturday.

Two local bystanders and a surfer had entered the water in an effort to assist the man who was being swept out to sea caught in a rip current.

Other local surfers also joined in the search efforts.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said a local man ran to assist when he was handed a rescue buoy by a young local girl.

The two locals and an unidentified surfer "swam after the man in an effort to save him, but before they reached him he apparently disappeared under water", said Lambinon.

Lambinon commended the rescue efforts. "Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues, and friends of the missing man in this difficult time," he added.