Business chamber wants traditional leaders to be included in boosting economy

The chamber was part of those attending the unveiling of the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape district development model.

CAPE TOWN - The Wild Coast Business Chamber has urged government to include traditional leaders.

The development model is aimed at creating working relations between the two provinces in a bid to boost economic growth.

The chamber’s Ayanda Notshweleka said traditional leaders had to be equipped in a way that respected them as businesspeople.



Nontshweleka raised concerns about people who occupy land between Mthamvuba and Mpondoland, for business purposes, while surrounding communities did not benefit.

He said government should investigate.