Twitter has spoken: Elon Musk sells 10% of Tesla shares worth $6.9bn

NEW YORK - Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released on Friday.

The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust.

His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4% over the week.

Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.

Musk's selloff came days after he created a Twitter poll, in which millions voted, asking whether he should sell 10% of his huge stake in the electric carmaker.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted: "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?"