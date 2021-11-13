Takie Ndou shines at COVID-restricted 14th Crown Gospel Awards

The event, which usually hosts a large crowd, was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row

JOHANNESBURG - South African gospel star Takie Ndou was the star of the evening at the pre-recorded 14th Crown Gospel Awards held in Durban on Friday, 12 November.

The event, which usually hosts a large crowd but was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row, saw the country's top gospel industry greats, newcomers and execs turnout in their Sunday best on the red carpet.

Ndou scooped the Best Gospel Song Writer and Best Gospel Album awards while his album also received the Best Gospel Engineer award which went to Job Thako.

The awards host was singer and pastor Khaya Mthethwa and the recording will be broadcast on 20 November on SABC 2.

There are, however, a few categories still open for public voting, namely:

Best Gospel Artist - Ayanda Ntanzi, Takie Ndou And Cannaan Nyathi



Best Gospel Song – Healing Power, Wena Nkosi Uyazi, Nawe Ungamthatha, Basuka Baya Ezweni



Best Gospel Community Radio



Best AmaZion



Best Gospel Commercial/Pbs Radio Show



The winners for these categories will be announced next Saturday.

“Fourteen awards shows, 14 years later #HeIsStillJehovah! As the World Gospel Powerhouse, we are elated to have reached this milestone and we thank God for carrying us thus far. Through the Crown Gospel Music Awards, we have not only be able to celebrate artists but we created a platform where musicians can be recognised for their God-given talent”, said Founder and Executive producer of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

Here's the full list of winners below:

Best Gospel Song Writer – Takie Ndou

Best Gospel iTende – Indumiso Yetende

Best Gospel Album – Takie Ndou

Classic Of All Times – Tebs Davids (You Are Faithful)

Best Worship Song – Xolisa Kwinana, Sithi Bayede

Best Praise Song – Sbu Banda – Papa God Of Miracles

Best Male Gospel Artist – Ayanda Ntanzi

Best Female Gospel Artist – Thobekile Mkhwanazi

Best New Comer Gospel Artist – Xolly Mncwango

Best Gospel Group – Umlazi Gospel Choir

Best Traditional Gospel – Godfrey Mahlangu - Lentswe

Best Gospel Accapella – Abakhethwa Gospel Singers

Best Clap And Tap – Tshidi Chauke

Best Gospel DVD – Tshwane Gospel Choir

Best Gospel Producer – Nqubeko Mbatha For Ayanda Ntanzi’s According To Grace

Best Gospel Engineer – Job Thako For Takie Ndou

Best Of Africa Gospel - Janet Manyowa- Zimbabwe

Best Gospel Jazz Song – Bra Bushi, Akukho Okunye

Best Gospel Collaboration - Ian Calf Faturing Thinah Zungu – Jesu Nguye

Best Contemporary Gospel Song – Shaun P – Jesus The Centre

Best Gospel Music Video – Crystal Tyron, Vuka Ukhanye

Best Gospel Rap - Melisa Sibaya

Best Community Outreach - De Bruin