Mapimpi strikes twice as Boks overpower Scotland

In a clash that saw the home side concede numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks.

JOHANNESBURG - It was a battle of wills with Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi scoring two tries, which were answered by two from Scotland captain Stuart Hogg on Saturday at Murrayfield in the UK.

In a clash that saw the home side concede numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks.

Hogg’s men had beaten the Wallabies the week before, so the match promised to be a mammoth clash.

But they battled against the Boks, who have now made it two out of two after their victory over Wales in last weekend’s epic clash.

Scotland got off to a bad start, conceding more than five penalties in the first quarter of the game. The Boks opted to kick for the corner lineout instead – not achieving results.

Scotland’s Finn Russell then drew first blood with a penalty, Elton Jantjies responding a while later.

But it was Mapimpi who then put points on the board for the visitors, going over in the corner.

About ten minutes later, a brilliant flash of passing saw captain Stuart Hogg scoring for Scotland.

Coach Jacques Nienaber opted to change the front row just before half time.

Scotland though were ahead 10 - 8 at half time.

The second half began with a bang, with Mapimpi going over for a second time, coming off a strong run from Damian de Allende.

Jantjies did well with the boot, while his counterpart Russell battled somewhat.

Hogg managed to score a second, closing the gap, but penalties by Handre Pollard and Frans Steyn put the score out of reach.

It was a memorable day for Franco Mostert and Jesse Kriel, who ran on ahead of the team getting their 50th caps while Steyn came on for his 73rd cap.

The Man of the Match was Eben Etzebeth.