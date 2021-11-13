Julius Malema defends gifts to King Dalindyebo, saying he should be ‘celebrated’

Julius Malema and EFF leadership are at King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's palace in Mthatha at what has been called an EFF welcoming ceremony.

MTHATHA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out at those saying the party has been bribing AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo with gifts, saying he must be celebrated.

READ: King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF

Malema and his top leadership have spent Saturday at Dalindyebo's palace in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape at what has been called an EFF welcoming ceremony.

They also visited the king along their local government election campaign trail where Malema gave the king a cow and promised him a new SUV luxury vehicle.

Dalindyebo was imprisoned in 2015 after the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced him to 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, one of culpable homicide and one of defeating the ends of justice.

Malema added that the incarceration of the king was a shame.