Jacob Zuma will fight decision to keep Downer connected to corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma previously filed papers to have Downer removed from prosecuting him, accusing him of bias.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma (C) greets his supporters inside a police station in Pietermaritzburg on 21 October 2021 where Zuma is laying a criminal complaint against Billy Downer, the state's chief prosecutor in his corruption case. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is challenging Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen's decision to keep advocate Billy Downer on his corruption trial that stemmed from the controversial 1999 arms deal.

Zuma said the state prosecutor leaked his vital information, which included his medical record to the media.

However, last month the court set aside his plea, saying there was no substantial evidence to it all.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said they would appeal the decision.

Zuma also laid criminal charges against Downer in October.

