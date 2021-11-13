Jacob Zuma will fight decision to keep Downer connected to corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma previously filed papers to have Downer removed from prosecuting him, accusing him of bias.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is challenging Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen's decision to keep advocate Billy Downer on his corruption trial that stemmed from the controversial 1999 arms deal.

Zuma said the state prosecutor leaked his vital information, which included his medical record to the media.

H.E President Zumas legal team has already filed papers for leave to appeal to the Full Bench of the PMB Court, alternatively to the Supreme Court of Appeal against the whole judgment & order of his Lordship Justice Koen as handed down on 26 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/nvRuGSyxrr JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) November 12, 2021

However, last month the court set aside his plea, saying there was no substantial evidence to it all.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said they would appeal the decision.

Zuma also laid criminal charges against Downer in October.