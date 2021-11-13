IN PICS: EFF hands over brand new Mercedes Benz to King Dalindyebo as promised

On Saturday, the king's shiny, black new wheels came rolling in during a welcoming ceremony for the king hosted by Julius Malema and the EFF leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made good on his promise to gift abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a brand new luxury Mercedes Benz SUV as he had promised last month.

At an EFF rally in Mandela Park, Mthatha a few days before the local government elections, Dalindyebo told the crowd in attendance that Malema had said he would gift him a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.

Some on social media commented that this was a way for the Red Berets to buy the king and his people's votes.

The region under which the abaThembu kingdom falls was, however, won by the ANC.