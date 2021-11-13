Go

IN PICS: EFF hands over brand new Mercedes Benz to King Dalindyebo as promised

On Saturday, the king's shiny, black new wheels came rolling in during a welcoming ceremony for the king hosted by Julius Malema and the EFF leadership.

The brand new Mercedes Benz gifted to King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo by EFF Leader Julius Malema. Picture: EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made good on his promise to gift abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a brand new luxury Mercedes Benz SUV as he had promised last month.

At an EFF rally in Mandela Park, Mthatha a few days before the local government elections, Dalindyebo told the crowd in attendance that Malema had said he would gift him a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.

Some on social media commented that this was a way for the Red Berets to buy the king and his people's votes.

The region under which the abaThembu kingdom falls was, however, won by the ANC.

On Saturday, the king's shiny, black new wheels came rolling in during a welcoming ceremony for the king hosted by Malema and the EFF leadership.

King Dalindyebo was there with his family.

Dalindyebo expressed his appreciation for the lavish gift.

Malema, during his address at the ceremony, said leaders of political parties must swallow their pride for the sake of service delivery.

With coalition talks now at a critical stage and the 14-day deadline for parties to finalise coalition agreements in 66 hung municipalities slowly approaching, Malema added they must find each other despite differences in political ideologies.

He said they were not going to enter into coalitions that compromise their principles but said they were willing to negotiate.

