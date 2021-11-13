IN PICS: EFF hands over brand new Mercedes Benz to King Dalindyebo as promised
On Saturday, the king's shiny, black new wheels came rolling in during a welcoming ceremony for the king hosted by Julius Malema and the EFF leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made good on his promise to gift abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a brand new luxury Mercedes Benz SUV as he had promised last month.
At an EFF rally in Mandela Park, Mthatha a few days before the local government elections, Dalindyebo told the crowd in attendance that Malema had said he would gift him a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.
Some on social media commented that this was a way for the Red Berets to buy the king and his people's votes.
The region under which the abaThembu kingdom falls was, however, won by the ANC.
[HAPPENING NOW ]: King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo speaking at the community meeting to be addressed by CIC @Julius_S_Malema.Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 24, 2021
The king has declared that he will be voting EFF and encouraged abaThembu to #VoteEFF
He also thanked the CIC for the GIFT he has given him. pic.twitter.com/Y3sNYyXBzJ
King Dalindyebo was there with his family.
[IN PICTURES ]Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
Befitting for a King and Queen!#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/QUDUlggh8R
The EFFs gift to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo !#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/18bVyR7YryEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021