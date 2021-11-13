Phaahla ‘worried’ about low COVID vaccination rate among young South Africans

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has urged citizens to get vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave which is predicted to hit South Africa mid-December.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has urged citizens to get vaccinated ahead of the fourth wave which is predicted to hit South Africa mid-December.

So far, over 23 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to around 15 million South Africans.

Phaahla said a surge in infections was inevitable, driven by the movement of people especially during the festive season.

Phaahla added that he was worried about the vaccination rate among young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

VOOMA VACCINATION DRIVE

Government is focusing on vaccinating the over 2 million people over the age of 60 who have yet to get a COVID-19 jab.

Saturday sees the start of the second instalment of government’s Vooma vaccination weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to leaders in government, labour, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, business and civil society partners to support the drive.

Over the past 24 hours 393 new COVID cases have been reported along with 17 fatalities.