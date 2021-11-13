COVID-19 fourth wave predictions raise anxiety for businesses

South Africa has capacity to vaccinate as many as 350,000 people every day but most days they recorded no more than 130,000 jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - Organised business is worried about the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID infections.

COVID infection figures are low, but vaccination rates have also dropped as Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston explained, “We’ve seen a very significant turning of daily vaccinations of all age groups, the younger cohorts are not getting vaccinated as quickly as we’d like them to.”

Kingston said this was particularly worrying amid predictions of an imminent fourth wave of infections expected by mid-December.

As the nation's businesses try to recover from a series of deeply damaging lockdowns, Kingston said the economy could not take another levelling up of COVID regulations.

“We need to open up the economy as quickly as possible and we need to encourage tourism.”