Basic Education Department negotiates load shedding with Eskom during exams

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has made several proposals to Eskom to minimise the impact of load shedding on matric pupils.

The department met with Eskom management on Thursday, calling for the utility to reduce the hours of load shedding rolled out during the final exam season.

The department's Terence Khala said thousands of matric pupils were struggling to study and write their final national senior certificate examinations due to crippling power cuts.

Following the meeting, the department proposed that Eskom suspend outages every evening from Sunday to Friday.

It also called for blackouts be avoided during the South African Sign Language home language exams and at all 194 marking centres.