ANC members unhappy over selection of mayoral candidates in some regions

The party has begun interviewing hopefuls following the local government elections that left the ANC bruised with under 50% of the vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The process to select African National Congress (ANC) mayoral candidates appears to be causing more rifts.

Several ANC structures have expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s mayoral selection process.

Party members from the Vhembe District in Limpopo are protesting, accusing regional leadership of shortlisting candidates with criminal records and without proper qualifications.

In the politically troubled Nala municipality in the Free State, ANC members believe the processes were rigged to include former speaker Nozililo Mashiya whom they label a “constitutional delinquent with scant regard for the law”.

“Miss Mashiya was found to have embezzled municipal money. She then signed an acknowledgement of guilt, committing to repay. She has never repaid that money nine years down the line,” said community leader and ANC member Smanga Selemeni.

ANC branches in Waterberg in Modimolle also said some candidates have misrepresented academic qualifications and others have criminal records.

In the Moses Mabhida region in KZN, party members are also accusing senior officials of manipulating the nomination process to ensure their friends are on the list.