Go

Jacob Zuma challenges ruling rejecting recusal of state advocate Billy Downer

Jacob Zuma's legal team has filed for leave to appeal a high court decision dismissing his appeal to have senior state advocate Billy Downer recused.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 23 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 23 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has filed court papers for leave to appeal a high court decision dismissing his appeal to have senior state advocate Billy Downer recused from his corruption trial.

Last month Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma's special plea in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the application would not be successful, explaining, "We confirm that the former president has filed a petition of leave to appeal on 10 November. We will approach that application as we believe that there are no prospects of success and no merit.”

The former president faces some 16 counts of fraud, corruption, racketeering, and money laundering in connection with the controversial 1999 arms deal.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA