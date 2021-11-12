Jacob Zuma challenges ruling rejecting recusal of state advocate Billy Downer

Jacob Zuma's legal team has filed for leave to appeal a high court decision dismissing his appeal to have senior state advocate Billy Downer recused.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has filed court papers for leave to appeal a high court decision dismissing his appeal to have senior state advocate Billy Downer recused from his corruption trial.

Last month Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma's special plea in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the application would not be successful, explaining, "We confirm that the former president has filed a petition of leave to appeal on 10 November. We will approach that application as we believe that there are no prospects of success and no merit.”

The former president faces some 16 counts of fraud, corruption, racketeering, and money laundering in connection with the controversial 1999 arms deal.