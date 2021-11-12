Ivory Park's protesting residents call for Eskom CEO's resignation

One Ivory Park resident said they had been without electricity for seven months after transformers in the area were damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Ivory Park residents have marched on Eskom’s Megawatt Park demanding the resignation of the utility’s board and its CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Demonstrators said they were tired of load shedding and other electricity issues gripping the country.

Ivory Park resident Alda Mosima said they had been without electricity for seven months now after transformers in the area were damaged.

She said they were told to pay R6,000 per household to have them restored: “Eskom has been promising to give us our transformers back, but we’ve been here three times and they’re not promising anything. They want us to pay R6,000, which we can’t afford.”