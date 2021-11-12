Ivory Park's protesting residents call for Eskom CEO's resignation
One Ivory Park resident said they had been without electricity for seven months after transformers in the area were damaged.
JOHANNESBURG - Ivory Park residents have marched on Eskom’s Megawatt Park demanding the resignation of the utility’s board and its CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Demonstrators said they were tired of load shedding and other electricity issues gripping the country.
Ivory Park resident Alda Mosima said they had been without electricity for seven months now after transformers in the area were damaged.
She said they were told to pay R6,000 per household to have them restored: “Eskom has been promising to give us our transformers back, but we’ve been here three times and they’re not promising anything. They want us to pay R6,000, which we can’t afford.”
#EskomProtest Residents of Ivory Park are among those protesting outside Megawatt Park offices since 10am this morning. They say they have been without electricity for 7 months now, after 9 transformers in the area were damaged. MS pic.twitter.com/9yIGT1iaBdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
#EskomProtest There is a heavy police and private security presence at the Megawatt Park office entrance. Residents have protested peacefully, except a few minor incidents of agitation while waiting to speak to Eskom officials. MS pic.twitter.com/cAHqR9gjs4EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
#EskomProtest March organisers say the case of Ivory Park residents is one of many across the country, and they will ensure these protests escalate as more communities are brought on board. They say will occupy Eskom offices until their demands are met. MSEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021