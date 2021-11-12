Go

Ivory Park's protesting residents call for Eskom CEO's resignation

One Ivory Park resident said they had been without electricity for seven months after transformers in the area were damaged.

Residents of Ivory Park are among those protesting outside Megawatt Park offices since 10am on Friday morning. They say they have been without electricity for seven months now, after nine transformers in the area were damaged. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Ivory Park residents have marched on Eskom’s Megawatt Park demanding the resignation of the utility’s board and its CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Demonstrators said they were tired of load shedding and other electricity issues gripping the country.

Ivory Park resident Alda Mosima said they had been without electricity for seven months now after transformers in the area were damaged.

She said they were told to pay R6,000 per household to have them restored: “Eskom has been promising to give us our transformers back, but we’ve been here three times and they’re not promising anything. They want us to pay R6,000, which we can’t afford.”

March organiser Prince Rulashe said they were tired of Eskom’s empty promises about load shedding and other electricity issues.

“We have no faith in Andre de Ruyter.”

Those gathered at Megawatt Park said they would continue with their demonstration every week until all their demands were met.

