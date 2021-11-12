Three South Africans named in Scotland starting team against Springboks

Duhan van der Merwe, Pierre Schoeman and Oli Kebble have all been named in the Scotland match-day squad for the Test against the Springboks.

JOHANNESBURG- Duhan van der Merwe, Pierre Schoeman and Oli Kebble have all been named in the Scotland match-day squad for the Test against the Springboks at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to the starting side that edged Australia by two points last weekend, that includes two changes to the bench and a positional switch in the pack.

Stuart Hogg will lead the team from full-back position winning his 87th cap, which draws him level with lock Scott Murray in fourth position on the all-time Scotland capped list, while Matt Scott earns his first Scotland start since June 2017.

In terms of the South Africans, Van der Merwe starts at left wing and Schoeman will scrum down at loosehead against their compatriots, while Kebble will be used as a replacement off the bench if needed.

In some other changes, Jamie Ritchie moves to openside to accommodate Nick Haining, with Hamish Watson dropping to the bench. Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and George Turner miss out altogether this week.

Townsend had this to say regarding the challenge the Boks will pose: “We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team. We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition. It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes.”

Kick off on Saturday is at 3pm local time.

Scotland starting team:

1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Stuart McInally, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Nick Haining, 7. Jamie Ritchie, 8. Matt Fagerson, 9. Ali Price, 10. Finn Russell, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 12. Matt Scott, 13. Chris Harris, 14. Rufus McLean, 15. Stuart Hogg (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Oli Kebble, 19. Jamie Hodgson, 20. Hamish Watson, 21. George Horne, 22. Adam Hastings, 23. Blair Kinghorn