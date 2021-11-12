The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, after decades of unanswered questions and stubborn denials, former apartheid president FW de Klerk has issued a death bed apology to black, coloured and Indian South Africans for the indignity of apartheid. De Klerk apologised in a video that was apparently recorded shortly before his death at his home in Cape Town yesterday at the age of 85 after battling cancer. He jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their role in dismantling apartheid. Civil organisations have been reflected on the legacy of the last leader under apartheid and a key roleplayer in the country's transition to democracy. While De Klerk has been hailed as a peacemaker, his reputation had grown more complicated in recent years, during which he repeatedly declined to answer crucial questions or even talk about the deaths of anti-apartheid activists and the violence of the early 1990s.

Struggle stalwart Mac Maharaj says there are two sides to the coin of former president FW de Klerk's legacy, and he will be remembered for both. Maharaj says De Klerk was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to encourage him to continue with the project of dismantling apartheid, but the way he treated the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a mistake.

With Eskom expected to institute major maintenance projects at its Koeberg power station early next year, CEO Andre de Ruyter has assured South Africans that they would have done all the groundwork to minimise the risk of load shedding in that period. The power utility's management has given another update on the improved state of our fragile power system, announcing that stage two blackouts would end at 5 this morning. In January, the Koeberg power station is expected to undergo two sequential outages for maintenance work which includes what De Ruyter describes as the 'complicated ' task of replacing its steam generators.

They might not wear the same kind of shoes or share the same skills in the kitchen, but new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says that he and his predecessor, Tito Mboweni, are broadly "on the same page" when it comes to the country's precarious public finances. Before unveiling the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement yesterday, Godongwana made it clear he would not be straying from the path set out by Mboweni in his February budget. It was the first time that the former labour unionist and long-standing head of the ANC's economic transformation committee addressed Parliament since taking over the portfolio in the August Cabinet reshuffle, after Mboweni resigned.

Opposition parties have welcomed the finance minister’s hardline stance on SOEs. In his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement yesterday, Enoch Godongwana held the line his predecessor drew, saying tough love is the order of the day. And the budget documents back that up – with no plans to pump funds into failing SOEs which have already sucked tens of billions from the national fiscus. Godongwana says since 2013 the government has directed more than R290 billion to bailout SOEs like Eskom, SAA and arms manufacturer Denel. And he says the days of throwing good money after bad to rescue SOEs that are badly managed and have failed to deliver are over.

While economists have welcomed the revenue windfall which has been used to fund many of the adjustments in the medium-term budget, there is still apprehension around growth and debt. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement yesterday, forecasting growth of five-point-one percent for this year. He announced a gross tax revenue of 120 billion rand more due to an uptick in commodity prices and revenue from mines. But the minister has warned it will be short-lived.

Seventeen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our known toll to 89,452. Over the past 24-hour cycle, 356 tests also came back positive - it's 51 fewer infections compared to the previous day. On the vaccine front, 23.6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far. Goverment was hoping to have at least 30 million people or 70% of the population inoculated by New Year's Eve and to try and speed up the rollout its launching its latest Vooma vaccination weekend over the next two days.

The Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School says it's elated -- following the safe return of four brothers -- kidnapped in Limpopo last month. The Moti brothers, aged between 6 and 15, were taken in Polokwane while being driven to school on the 20th of October. Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti were reunited with their family on Wednesday night. They were unharmed and left at the side of a road near Vuwani.

Clients and friends of murdered Pretoria fitness trainer, Lawrence Masinge, are demanding swift justice after he was killed live on camera. The 40-year-old man was giving a virtual cardio session via Zoom at his Atteridgeville home on Wednesday night, when a man burst into frame and shot him multiple times. Masinge's clients, some of whom were participating in the session at the time of the shooting, have sought counselling to help them deal with the trauma of witnessing the murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority says it does not believe another application by convicted wife killer Jason Rohde to fight his prison sentence - will be successful. This has formed part of the State’s argument in the Western Cape High Court. Rohde has asked the court to extend his bail... pending his application for leave to appeal to the highest court in the land. Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal reduced his 20-year jail term to 15 years. The courts have found that the former property boss strangled his wife at a Stellenbosch wine farm in 2016...and then tampered with the crime scene to make it look like she committed suicide.

The IEC says the recounting of votes in several voting districts in the City of Cape Town is under way. This follows a complaint by the Cape Independence Party, in which they sought a recount in 24 voting districts in the Cape Town metro.

In news abroad, a US court Thursday granted former president Donald Trump's request to temporarily halt release of White House documents that could implicate him in the 6 January attack on the Capitol.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied having ever lied in public life on Friday and said he had the thick skin needed to deal with allegations of dishonesty including from French President Emmanuel Macron.

A Los Angeles judge is expected on Friday to formally approve the process of ending a controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears' life for the past 13 years.

VIDEOS

