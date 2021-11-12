Police on the hunt for gunman after Lawrence Masinge killed during Zoom call

Lawrence Masinge was giving a virtual cardio session on Wednesday at his Atteridgeville home when a man burst into frame and shot him.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng police say they are still on the hunt for the gunman who shot and killed fitness trainer Lawrence Masinge live on Zoom.

The 40-year-old's clients, some of whom were participating in the session at the time of the shooting, have sought counselling to help them deal with the trauma of witnessing the murder.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects, to call the nearest police station.”