Ahead of 54-hour disruption, Gauteng residents urged not to stockpile water

Rand Water's Eddie Singu is the executive manager at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch purification plant and he said stocking up on water would have massive implications.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water is urging Gauteng residents not to fill up bottles in preparation for next week's 54-hour water disruption.

Rand Water expects water pressure to be affected in eight municipalities, mostly in Gauteng.

Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will not be affected.

READ: List of areas that'll be affected by Rand Water’s 54-hour water outage

The B19 pipeline augmentation project has been postponed for over a year now and work can no longer be put off.

Supply will be affected in parts of Soweto, the Joburg CBD, Roodepoort and Southdale.

Rand Water's Eddie Singu is the executive manager at Rand Water's Zuikerbosch purification plant and he said stocking up on water would have massive implications.

"What it then does it empties the entire system meaning that when we are done with our 54-hour work then we are going to have a struggle to refill the reservoirs again," he said.