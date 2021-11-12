Smart cities in KZN and EC will end apartheid’s legacy: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the building of smart cities would see a major boost for the country and rural communities.

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says building smart cities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape will see the end of the legacy of apartheid.



Ramaphosa was speaking at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Port Shepstone, launching a district development model for the two provinces on Friday.

He said this would lead to strong economic transformation.

In what he referred to as a way forward for better economic development, Ramaphosa said the building of smart cities in the two provinces would see a major boost for the country and rural communities.



He said the model sought to do away with the old system which seemed to halt the country’s economic growth.

“It’s a vision to overcome the legacy of apartheid spatial planning, which continues in many ways to limit the economic opportunities of many millions of South Africans.”

Ramaphosa highlighted mutual beneficial development projects.