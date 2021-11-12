Plans in place to minimise power cuts during Koeberg maintenance - Eskom

In January, the Koeberg power station is expected to undergo two sequential outages for maintenance work which includes what Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter described as the 'complicated' task of replacing its steam generators.

JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom expected to institute major maintenance projects at its Koeberg power station early next year, CEO Andre de Ruyter has assured South Africans that they would have done all the groundwork to minimise the risk of power cuts in that period.

The power utility's management gave another update on the improved state of the country's fragile power system on Thursday, announcing that stage two blackouts would end at 5am on Friday morning.

In January, the Koeberg power station is expected to undergo two sequential outages for maintenance work which includes what De Ruyter described as the "complicated" task of replacing its steam generators.

But De Ruyter said that this could not be avoided.

"We have sequential outages scheduled for next year for the steam generator replacement project. These are large projects and we have done a huge amount of preparatory work."

De Ruyter said that they were aware of the risk of pressure on the grid and the possibility of outages.

"We are putting in place contingency plans to ensure that we can address the fact that we will lose this 928 megawatts of capacity per Koeberg unit for an extended period of time," De Ruyter said.