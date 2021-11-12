COVID surge could hit South Africa from mid-December to early January

The Health Department has given an update on the national rollout programme and governments efforts to fight COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has warned that a surge in COVID-19 infections could hit South Africa from mid-December to early January, leading to a fourth wave.

The Health Department has given an update on the national rollout programme and government's efforts to fight COVID-19.

Just over 13 million South Africans have been fully vaccinated which equates to around 33% of the adult population.

GRAPHIC: SA among top 20 countries with highest number of coronavirus deaths

ALSO READ:

- SA records 48 more COVID deaths, 305 new infections

- Tembisa Hospital celebrates zero COVID admissions, but the fight is still on

Phaahla said while COVID-19 infections remained relatively stable over the past several months, the country may be hit by a fourth wave during the festive season as there would be an increase in the movement of people.

“While no one can tell with certainty as to when this fourth wave will be coming, there is no doubt that it will come, driven by movement of people but also driven by variants.”

Phaahla said health experts continued to monitor the situation and contingency plans had been put in place to try and minimise its impact.

“The health facilities’ readiness ahead of the fourth wave, is addressing areas such as the availability of oxygen supply.”

Meanwhile, Phaahla said he was pleased that the rate of infections had remained low even after the local government elections.