Phaahla: No sign of COVID infection spike in wake of elections

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that he was pleased that 11 days after the municipal elections, South Africa had not experienced super-spreader side effects.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa waits for the inevitable fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that not a single province had shown signs of a spike just yet.

The Health Department has given an update on government's efforts to fight COVID-19 and the national rollout programme.

Minister Phaahla said that while the department was worried about a spike in infections especially during the elections, no super-spreader side effects had been experienced nationally so far.

"Thus far, not a single province or district has shown signs of a spike of COVID-19 infections. We have continues to monitor the situation with experts from our National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and also from our COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee."

However, Phaahla said that the country was not yet out of danger.

The health minister said that contingency plans had been put in place to make sure that the country was ready when the inevitable fourth wave hit, especially around the festive season.