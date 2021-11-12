Opposition parties welcome Finance Minister’s hard stance on SOE bailouts

In his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana held the line that his predecessor drew, saying that tough love was the order of the day for state-owned enterprises.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have welcomed the finance minister’s hard-line stance on SOEs.

And the budget documents back that up, with no plans to pump funds into failing SOEs which have already sucked tens of billions from the national fiscus.

And the budget documents back that up, with no plans to pump funds into failing SOEs which have already sucked tens of billions from the national fiscus.

Godongwana said that since 2013, the government had directed more than R290 billion to bailout SOEs like Eskom, SAA and arms manufacturer, Denel.

And he said that the days of throwing good money after bad to rescue SOEs that were badly managed and had failed to deliver were over.

"Going forward, the restructuring of state-owned companies informed by an assessment of their strategic relevance is a priority in this Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, no additional funding is provided for state-owned companies."

Democratic Alliance (DA) finance spokesperson, Dion George, said that he was encouraged by the “tough love” that Godongwana said would be given to SOEs.

"Yes, that is good. He said that they are not going to be giving any allocations to the state-owned enterprises but of course, the proof is in the eating," he said.

George said that he was also encouraged by the fact that Treasury has decided to use the short-term commodities boom to address the deficit rather than to expand government spending.

