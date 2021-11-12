Moti family astounded by kindness from South Africans during kidnapping ordeal

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti were reunited with their family on Wednesday night after they were left at the side of a road near Vuwani. They were kidnapped by armed men on 20 October while on the way to school.

CAPE TOWN - The Moti family said that it was astounded by the outpouring of kindness during their kidnapping ordeal.

Four brothers, aged between 6 and 15, were taken at gunpoint in Polokwane while being driven to school on 20 October.

In a statement, the Moti family said that the ordeal had been extremely traumatic for the boys and their loved ones.

Relatives have asked that the public respect their privacy as they rested and recuperated.

The family has also appealed to the media and the public to take caution in sharing any unsubstantiated or misleading information regarding the case as the police investigation unfolded.

They believe that any speculation at this time could be harmful to the course of justice.

Police were scheduled to conduct interviews with the boys and relatives on Thursday.

The hunt for the seven abductors, who were armed with rifles and handguns, continues.