KwaZulu-Natal DA considering legal action after uMngeni Municipality walkout

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has staged a walkout from their inauguration ceremony for the uMngeni Local Municipality.

The party was meant to have inaugurated its mayor elect Christopher Pappas and deputy mayor elect Sandile Mnikathi.

But the event was disrupted when suspended municipal manager Thembeka Cinane attempted to preside over the swearing in process.

The DA’s provincial leader Francois Rodgers said, “The DA raised various points of order, indicating that the process was illegal with her chairing. This was ignored. The DA then staged a walkout, supported by the EFF then whose quorum collapsed. Clearly this is a tactic used by the ANC to try and delay this process.”

He added they were considering legal action: “We also further take legal opinion, pending the outcome from the MEC of [Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs] and we will ensure that this process unfolds and that the process is legal and within the confines of the law.”