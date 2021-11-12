'It was evil': Lawrence Masinge's friends, clients demand justice for his murder

The 40-year-old fitness trainer was giving a virtual cardio session live via Zoom at his Atteridgeville home on Wednesday night when a man burst into frame and shot him multiple times.

JOHANNESBURG - Clients and friends of murdered Pretoria fitness trainer Lawrence Masinge are demanding swift justice after he was killed live on camera..

The 40-year-old man was giving a virtual cardio session live via Zoom at his Atteridgeville home on Wednesday night when a man burst into frame and shot him multiple times.

Masinge's clients, some of whom were participating in the session at the time of the shooting, have sought counselling to help them deal with the trauma of witnessing the murder.

A distraught Rachel Tolo was Masinge’s client, friend and accountant.

She last joined a fitness session on Tuesday and said that little did she know that it would be the last time she'd see him alive.

Tolo has described Masinge as a passionate, disciplined, patient and courageous man who loved God.

"We just want justice. He didn't deserve to die like that. It was cruel, it was evil. He didn't deserve it."

The motive for the shooting in Masinge's home fitness studio is not yet known.