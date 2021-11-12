IEC recounting votes in parts of CT after complaint from Cape Independence Party

This follows a complaint by the Cape Independence Party, in which they sought a recount in 24 voting districts in the Cape Town metro.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that the recounting of votes in several voting districts in the City of Cape Town was under way.

The IEC said that the basis of the party's objection was claims of widespread confusion regarding correlating the abbreviated name of the Cape Independence Party.

It was described 'Capexit' on the ballot papers in the metro and 'the Cape Independence Party' on the result slips.

The party claimed that a number of votes cast in favour of the Cape Independence Party were not allocated to them as a consequence of confusion that could possibly have emerged during the counting process.

The commission authorised a recount in 12 of the 24 voting districts identified by the party.

Voting districts include Sun Valley, Bergvliet, Edgemead Primary, Pelican Park and the Durbanville community.