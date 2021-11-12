Eswatini activists set conditions for talks towards democracy

Efforts are being made to hold talks after violent protests rocked the country in recent weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Eswatini activists have laid out their conditions for talks with government leaders about moving the absolute monarchy closer to being a democracy.

Church leaders say the people want to be heard as equals in talks with the government and King Mswati III.

Reverend Gabriel Tsuaneng from the Botswana Council of Churches explained, “this dialogue they are asking for should not be the isibaya dialogue, which is the annual national dialogue in Eswatini, but they want a different kind of leadership where they engage with their leadership the king in particular and this dialogue must be presided over by the international community."

Activist Mary da Silva from Eswatini's Multi-Stakeholders’ Forum said the right environment should be created for this.

This included removing soldiers from the streets and releasing the two members of parliament who were imprisoned during protests.

