Eskom promises no load shedding for SA this weekend - for now

For only two days, South Africans have been spared from loadshedding this entire month one of which was on voting day.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has assured the country that there won't be load shedding over the weekend protests against the lack of electricity are growing in some parts of the country.

Ivory Park residents protested outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill earlier on Friday, demanding on the entire Eskom board to resign along with CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The residents claim they are being asked to pay R6,000 per household by the utility for the restoration of their transformers.

Resident Bheki Nkutha said Minister Pravin Gordhan should also be removed from his position at the Public Enterprise Department.

“We want Andre De Ruyter to be fired because he is incompetent. We are facing perpetual load shedding so we are here to say that he must be fired, so that we can get a competent CEO and a board that will see to supply us with electricty.”

Eskom in Gauteng says it experienced an increase in damaged infrastructure in areas like Ivory Park due to communities tampering with infrastructure.

Resident Alda Mosima said Eskom technicians had been to Ivory Park several times with few results.

In Orlando East, Soweto protests against Eskom have resumed and angry residents have blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks.