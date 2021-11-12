Eskom promises no load shedding for SA this weekend - for now
JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has assured the country that there won't be load shedding over the weekend protests against the lack of electricity are growing in some parts of the country.
Ivory Park residents protested outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill earlier on Friday, demanding on the entire Eskom board to resign along with CEO Andre de Ruyter.
The residents claim they are being asked to pay R6,000 per household by the utility for the restoration of their transformers.
Resident Bheki Nkutha said Minister Pravin Gordhan should also be removed from his position at the Public Enterprise Department.
“We want Andre De Ruyter to be fired because he is incompetent. We are facing perpetual load shedding so we are here to say that he must be fired, so that we can get a competent CEO and a board that will see to supply us with electricty.”
Eskom in Gauteng says it experienced an increase in damaged infrastructure in areas like Ivory Park due to communities tampering with infrastructure.
Resident Alda Mosima said Eskom technicians had been to Ivory Park several times with few results.
In Orlando East, Soweto protests against Eskom have resumed and angry residents have blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks.
#EskomProtest March organiser Prince Rulashe says the protest takes place under the theme Beke le Beke which means they will return to utilitys offices weekly until their demand for an end #LoadShedding and for Eskom to address all electricity issues in SA is met. MSEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
#EskomProtest A group calling themselves concerned residents have marched on Eskoms Megawatt Park office in Sunninghill were they are calling for the resignation of CEO Andre de Ruyter and the utilitys board. MS pic.twitter.com/01cOejONadEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said traffic officers were monitoring the area: “Fresh protests have erupted on Soweto Highway as well as in Orlando East. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes.”
Earlier on Friday, Eskom reminded customers that some units are still at risk, and it hopes to rebuild capacity not only for the weekend but also next week.
Stage 2 load shedding was suspended on Friday morning, after seven days of consecutive rolling power cuts, which placed enormous pressure on businesses matric exams and households.
For only two days, South Africans have been spared from load shedding this entire month one of which was on voting day.
While the country is hoping all Eskom’s units and infrastructure hold up this weekend, the utility is optimistic that it will have enough generating capacity to keep the lights on for the next few days.
De Ruyter has urged citizens to lower their usage and contribute where they can: "It does make a difference. Here at Megawatt Park, we also changing our approach to electricity consumption. We are switching off our air conditioning during off-peak times. We are trying to lead by example to ensure that we too play our part in making sure we are being electricity wise."
Eskom said some of its units which are currently offline are hopefully going to return to service before Friday evening’s peak demand.
