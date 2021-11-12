Disgruntled e-hailing taxi drivers give govt ultimatum to respond to demands
Disgruntled e-hailing service drivers have given government seven days to respond to their demands and grievances.
CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled e-hailing service drivers have given government seven days to respond to their demands and grievances.
Drivers for e-hailing services including Uber and Bolt marched to Parliament on Friday.
They've complained of poor working conditions.
They've also raised concerns over fares not being hiked even as fuel prices go up which leaves them with less pay.
READ MORE: CT e-hailing taxi drivers march to Parly over pay dispute with Bolt, Uber
#EHailingProtest E-Hailing taxi drivers are today marching to Parliament demanding government intervene in what they call exploitation by employers. SF pic.twitter.com/XmuQXGn1XSEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
A group of about 50 drivers marched through the Cape Town CBD escorted by police.
When they reached Parliament, they handed over a memorandum of demands to representatives from the transport and labour departments.
They've called on government to help them as they believe they're being exploited by their employers.
“Uber and Bolt do not deserve 25% of our commission, we are doing all the hard work. We pay for the cars, for fuel, for services and our own data to go online. So, they’re just connecting us to the riders and they do not deserve 25%.”
They're also unhappy with their vehicles being impounded and want the Labour Department to investigate alleged unfair labour practices.
They're urging the competition commission to investigate alleged anti-competitive behaviour among e-hailing platforms.