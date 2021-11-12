Disgruntled e-hailing taxi drivers give govt ultimatum to respond to demands

A group of about 50 drivers marched through the Cape Town CBD escorted by police.

When they reached Parliament, they handed over a memorandum of demands to representatives from the transport and labour departments.

They've called on government to help them as they believe they're being exploited by their employers.

“Uber and Bolt do not deserve 25% of our commission, we are doing all the hard work. We pay for the cars, for fuel, for services and our own data to go online. So, they’re just connecting us to the riders and they do not deserve 25%.”

They're also unhappy with their vehicles being impounded and want the Labour Department to investigate alleged unfair labour practices.

They're urging the competition commission to investigate alleged anti-competitive behaviour among e-hailing platforms.