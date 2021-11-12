DA's Pappas to be officially inaugurated as uMngeni mayor on Friday

The DA won the municipality from the ANC in the recent local government polls.

DURBAN - Incoming mayor Christopher Pappas and his deputy, Sandile Mnikathi, will officially be inaugurated at the uMngeni local municipality on Friday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) won the municipality from the African National Congress (ANC) in the recent local government polls.

This municipality is the party’s first in the province.

The uMngeni local municipality now has a new government.

During the election campaign in the run-up to the 1 November polls, many promises were made to residents in the community.

"We want safer communities, we promise better infrastructure and to maintain what we have. And we promised a responsive and transparent government," said mayor-elect Christopher Pappas.

Residents said that they had put their fate in the hands of the party but work needed to be done.