Curro school elated by safe return of kidnapped Moti brothers

CAPE TOWN - The Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School said that it was elated following the safe return of four brothers kidnapped in Limpopo last month.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti were reunited with their family on Wednesday night.

They were unharmed and left at the side of a road near Vuwani.

Curro Holdings' Mari Lategan: "The group would like to thank the entire country and beyond for every single prayer throughout the terrible ordeal. We will continue to do everything in our power to support the family and the school community during the healing process."

Meanwhile, the hunt for the children's abductors continues.

Police said that seven men, armed with rifles and handguns, carried out the abduction.