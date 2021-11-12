CT e-hailing taxi drivers march to Parly over pay dispute with Bolt, Uber

The drivers said that e-hailing platforms had dropped fare prices but that their percentage cut had remained the same, effectively resulting in lower earnings.

CAPE TOWN - E-hailing taxi drivers are marching to Parliament to call on government to intervene in a pay dispute with the apps they drive for.

Police and law enforcement officers closely followed the group of e-hailing taxi drivers as they moved through the Cape Town CBD.

The demonstrators started marching from Hanover Street and will stop at Parliament where a memorandum of demands will be handed over