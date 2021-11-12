Go

CT e-hailing taxi drivers march to Parly over pay dispute with Bolt, Uber

The drivers said that e-hailing platforms had dropped fare prices but that their percentage cut had remained the same, effectively resulting in lower earnings.

E-Hailing taxi drivers march to Parliament on 12 November 2021 demanding that government intervene in what they call exploitation by their employers. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - E-hailing taxi drivers are marching to Parliament to call on government to intervene in a pay dispute with the apps they drive for.

Police and law enforcement officers closely followed the group of e-hailing taxi drivers as they moved through the Cape Town CBD.

The demonstrators started marching from Hanover Street and will stop at Parliament where a memorandum of demands will be handed over

Singing and chanting drivers are carrying placards that read “Commission must be dropped for all apps”, “Shame on Bolt and Uber” and “What is Uber without a driver".

One driver has coordinated the march and explained what has led to the action.

"Our grievance is with all the e-hailing platforms operating here in the city of Cape Town but mainly Uber and Bolt. On Thursday 4 November, Uber dropped the prices of fares without consulting the drivers. Bolt takes 30% - 35% commission, Uber takes 25% commission," he explained.

The driver – who wishes to remain anonymous to protect his identity - said that they were being exploited and want changes.

