CT e-hailing taxi drivers march to Parly over pay dispute with Bolt, Uber
The drivers said that e-hailing platforms had dropped fare prices but that their percentage cut had remained the same, effectively resulting in lower earnings.
CAPE TOWN - E-hailing taxi drivers are marching to Parliament to call on government to intervene in a pay dispute with the apps they drive for.
Police and law enforcement officers closely followed the group of e-hailing taxi drivers as they moved through the Cape Town CBD.
The demonstrators started marching from Hanover Street and will stop at Parliament where a memorandum of demands will be handed over
#EHailingProtest This driver explains what their grievances are. SF pic.twitter.com/s1nL2uw4ZeEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
#EHailingProtest E-Hailing taxi drivers are today marching to Parliament demanding government intervene in what they call exploitation by employers. SF pic.twitter.com/XmuQXGn1XSEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
Singing and chanting drivers are carrying placards that read “Commission must be dropped for all apps”, “Shame on Bolt and Uber” and “What is Uber without a driver".
One driver has coordinated the march and explained what has led to the action.
"Our grievance is with all the e-hailing platforms operating here in the city of Cape Town but mainly Uber and Bolt. On Thursday 4 November, Uber dropped the prices of fares without consulting the drivers. Bolt takes 30% - 35% commission, Uber takes 25% commission," he explained.
The driver – who wishes to remain anonymous to protect his identity - said that they were being exploited and want changes.