Blash Sash questions Finance Minister's Godongwana's 'pro-poor' budget claim

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana claimed that his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement was pro-poor but rights group Black Sash is questioning how that's measured.

In his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, Godongwana said that 46% of the population received some kind of grant during the pandemic.

The social distress grant comes to an end in March and Finance Minister Godongwana warned that if government wanted to extend it, funds would have to be repurposed from other departments and projects.

The minister said that by his standards, his budget prioritised the poor.

But Nathan Taylor from Black Sash isn't certain this is true.

"Because OK yes, sure it could have been worse. He could have cut the Social Development budget by R200 million or R500 million but then he could have done more. How do you exactly measure pro-poor here?"

