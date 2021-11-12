356 new COVID infections, 17 more fatalities recorded in SA

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 356 tests also came back positive - it's 51 fewer infections compared to the previous day.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the country's known toll to 89,452.

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 356 tests also came back positive - it's 51 fewer infections compared to the previous day.

On the vaccine front, 23.6 million jabs have been administered in the country so far. Goverment is hoping to have at least 30 million people or 70% of the population inoculated by New Year's Eve and to try and speed up the rollout.

It is launching its latest Vooma vaccination weekend over the next two days.

GCIS acting Deputy Director-General Michael Currin: "We saw in the buildup to the opening of the age group 18 to 35 a lot of enthusiasm as young people waited in convoy, they had cooler boxes and those young people lead the charge, but since then, there's been a bit of a drop in the 18 to 35 age group."