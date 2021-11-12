Abalone poachers slapped with suspended prison sentence and R100,000 in fines

The pair, Yihang Li and Jan Jacobs, have been ordered to each pay R100,000 into what's called the criminal asset recovery account.

CAPE TOWN - Two abalone poachers have been slapped with suspended prison sentences and fines.

They were also been sentenced to five years in prison which was suspended for five years.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said, “We hope the sentences will go a long way in the fight against poaching in our province.”