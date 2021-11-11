Wynberg mosque murder suspect was out on parole - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the 32-year-old was on parole for attempted murder when he was arrested in connection with the murder of Adenaan Cloete outside a Wynberg mosque.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected gangster accused of killing a rival outside a Wynberg mosque was out on parole at the time.

This emerged when Faizel Ovis appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court this week when the matter was remanded to 11 January.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting after the Friday prayers last month.

Ovis has abandoned his bail application.

The State said that Cloete and two others were leaving the place of worship when they spotted a man, who immediately placed a call.

As they got into their vehicle, Ovis and an accomplice allegedly rushed in their direction and fired several shots, killing Cloete and wounding his friends.

The NPA said that the accused was known to the victims and he's believed to be a member of the Fancy Boys gang.