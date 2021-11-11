Tsogang Civic Movement in North West is open to coalition talks

Its General-Secretary Papi Rangwaga said while they have received calls they have not had formal engagements with any party .

JOHANNESBURG - The Tsogang Civic Movement in the North West said on Monday it was open to talking coalitions with any party that would not suppress them.

The ANC is the leading party in that council with 43 seats, folllowed by the EFF with seventeen and the DA with thirteen.

Tsogang won seven seats in the hung Rustenburg local municipality – which was hung even in the 2016 local government elections – leading to a coalition government between the ANC and other smaller parties

Rangwaga said they will not see a repeat of the previous partnership.

"It may seem that in 2016 it was just a coalition that was based on a condition that we are speaking to our community. So whatever coalition we find ourselves in will be a quality coalition that has to respond to all the social challenges we are facing".

He said their non-negotiable include achieving the diversification of economies, food security, local manufacturing and youth development in the mining town.