SA records 48 more COVID deaths, 305 new infections
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 89,435 since the start of the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties are on the rise again, with 48 more deaths recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking the country's known death toll to 89,435 since the start of the pandemic.
Over the same period, 305 tests also came back positive.
Government has set out to inoculate at least 70% of the population - or about 30 million people - and so far 23.5 million jabs have been administered.
However, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 924 622 with 305 new cases reported. Today 48 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 435 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 818 761 with a recovery rate of 96,4% pic.twitter.com/7tICj23TrWDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 10, 2021