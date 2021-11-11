Go

SA records 48 more COVID deaths, 305 new infections

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 89,435 since the start of the pandemic.

FILE: Undertakers from the Avbob funeral house arrive at the Doornkop cemetery in Soweto, South Africa, on 21 July 2020 for a funeral. Picture: MARCO LONGARI/AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties are on the rise again, with 48 more deaths recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking the country's known death toll to 89,435 since the start of the pandemic.

Over the same period, 305 tests also came back positive.

Government has set out to inoculate at least 70% of the population - or about 30 million people - and so far 23.5 million jabs have been administered.

However, many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

