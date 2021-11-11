Political parties call for Gordhan exit over Eskom's failure to keep lights on

South Africa has been subjected to costly and disruptive rolling blackouts for about two weeks now as Eskom struggles with ongoing generation capacity shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are calling for the resignation of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus have accused government of using a lacklustre approach when it comes to solving the energy crisis in the country.

In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for the immediate removal of Gordhan, saying that he had failed to drive the process of stabilising the power utility and ensuring that South Africa had a dependable electricity supply.

Cope agreed.

"Pravin Gordhan must take full responsibility for this mess that the country finds itself in. People are screaming that De Ruyter must resign but what about the political lead? President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire him," said Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

De Ruyter said he won't be resigning.