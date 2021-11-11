Parents of kidnapped Moti brothers overjoyed by their safe return

Police will on Thursday be interviewing the boys as they continue their search for their kidnappers.

CAPE TOWN - The parents of the Moti brothers said that they were overjoyed by the return of their four sons.

The boys, aged between six and 15, were kidnapped at gunpoint in Polokwane in October and finally returned safely on Wednesday night.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti were ambushed by seven heavily armed men while on their way to school on 20 October.

Their attackers cornered the vehicle and forcefully removed the children.

But on Wednesday night, the news that their distraught parents had been waiting for three weeks arrived - that the boys were released unharmed left on the side of a road near Vuwani.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo: "I am of the firm view that we were closing the net on these kidnappers because every day we were making significant progress until last night when the children were released."

Naidoo said that the investigation into the kidnapping was continuing, with detectives making progress in efforts to close in on the kidnappers.

The boys' parents published a post on Facebook on Thursday morning, expressing their joy and relief at the safe return of their sons.